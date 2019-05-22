DIGG PICKS

Three Picks In Footwear For A Flippin' Floppy Summer

It’s the world’s favorite onomatopoetic footwear. The flip flop is the ideal summer sandal for picnics, barbecues, even trips to the grocery store. Just don’t be the guy who wears them to the club (ouch) or to a classy restaurant (yikes). See if one of these grab you.


The Branson

 

This is the Branson from Penguin Originals. Made with woven fabric straps, a thin contrasting stripe along the midsole and a dark synthetic footbed layer, these are the flops for those who eschew flash, but pursue style.

The Nalukai 

 

In Hawai’i flip flops are called slippers. These Nalukai sandals from Hawaiian-inspired footwear company OluKai have full-grain leather straps and a molded cushion footbed, also sporting leather, with siped rubber soles for better wet-condition traction.

The Havaianas

 

The Brazilian brand Havaianas has been pumping out an eye popping number of flip flops since the 60s. They’re simple, inexpensive and come in near-infinite styles and colors. This Urban Basic has a woven fabric upper and rubber sole in fashion-friendly colors.​

