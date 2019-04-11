Three Multi-Tools, Three Uses: Surfing, Bike Repair And Camping

Sierra Nevada’s new seasonal, the Brut IPA is an overall delight. Fruity, hoppy, dry, effervescent. But who can think about such pleasures when your bike has a flat, your board needs a new fin, or you can’t open your baked beans at a campsite? Thanks to specialized multi-tools, you could have the solution to each of these problems sitting in your pocket right now.

The Kraken from Fix MFG will ready your surfboard with a wax comb and scraper, a hex fin key, multiple screwdrivers, and even an extra leash string. Plus it has a black oxide finish for water resistance.

Bike commuters will want Fix MFG’s Wheelie Wrench. Small enough to fit in most coin pockets, it comes with six different hex bits, plus box wrenches, screwdrivers and a tire lever — seventeen tools in all.​

And next time you camp, bring the Muncher for a titanium spork, a fire starter, serrated knife, veggie peeler, can opener and screwdriver.

Now that your equipment’s good and your beans are open, it’s time for that brut IPA so you can bet your buttons all three of these will also open a beer.





