HOPE THAT COMES WITH A VIEW

The Average Room Price Of Five-Star Hotels Around The World, Charted

Ever wonder how much a room costs in some of the most expensive five-star hotels around the world? Family travel blog Asher & Lyric has actually gone ahead and done the calculations, in case you ever have an itch to stay in one of the top hotels in popular travel locations such as St. Moritz, Switzerland or the Cayman Islands.

Using data from TripAdvisor from 2018, Asher & Lyric calculated the average room price of the top five best-rated five-star hotels around the world:

 See here for a high-res version of the chart

If we're comparing by the average room prices during peak travel seasons, then a five-star hotel room in St. Moritz is the costliest among the most popular travel locations. During high seasons, a weeknight room in the luxury alpine resort town costs, on average, a staggering $2,107. To be fair, get a load of this place. Interestingly, the yearly average price of five-star hotels in St. Moritz is less than half of its price during peak seasons. That's quite a sheer drop, even for a town known for its winter tourism.

High room prices, however, aren't only exclusive to ski resort towns like St. Moritz or Aspen. A five-star hotel room in tropical locations such as the Cayman Islands or St. Barts will also cost you a pretty penny. A room in St. Barts costs $1,714 on average during peak seasons and its yearly average is still around $1,312, which suddenly makes New York City's hotel prices ($1,118 at peak) seem *slightly* less terrible. But only slightly.


