LET YOUR HAIR DOWN

This Subreddit Of Famous Historical Figures Sporting Modern Haircuts Is The Best Internet Rabbit Hole

What if Napoleon looked like a Wall Street CEO? And what if William Shakespeare had the hair of a modern-day hipster? These are the kind of questions we don't ask enough, but, darn it, we should.

Don't worry, though, there's a whole subreddit called OldSchoolCurls that pushes our imagination within a hair of its limits and gives us these weird and wonderful Photoshopped images of historical figures with modern haircuts.

There's, for instance, ​a picture of George Washington looking very formidable with a haircut that screams "white, middle-aged defense secretary":

First of many: a repost G. Washington modernized. from r/OldSchoolCurls
 

We have the Bard rocking the hipster look and totally killing it:

Will Shakespeare from r/OldSchoolCurls
 

Marilyn Monroe with long, tousled waves:

Marilyn Monroe with Modern Hair from r/OldSchoolCurls
 

Abraham Lincoln looking... actually really good sans beard and sporting a modern haircut:

Abe link after ordering some AirPods (circa 2018) from r/OldSchoolCurls
 

Napoleon seeming very much in his element as a CEO that has been given the Vanity Fair cover treatment:

Napoleon from r/OldSchoolCurls
 

And finally, one of our favorites, just because it's so incongruous — Gandhi with Ariana Grande's high ponytail. A match made in heaven.

Ariana Ghandi saving the world one peaceful protest at a time!!! 🙏 Mamastay 🙏 from r/OldSchoolCurls
 


[H/T Zach Weinersmith]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

