This Subreddit Of Famous Historical Figures Sporting Modern Haircuts Is The Best Internet Rabbit Hole

What if Napoleon looked like a Wall Street CEO? And what if William Shakespeare had the hair of a modern-day hipster? These are the kind of questions we don't ask enough, but, darn it, we should.

Don't worry, though, there's a whole subreddit called OldSchoolCurls that pushes our imagination within a hair of its limits and gives us these weird and wonderful Photoshopped images of historical figures with modern haircuts.

There's, for instance, ​a picture of George Washington looking very formidable with a haircut that screams "white, middle-aged defense secretary":

We have the Bard rocking the hipster look and totally killing it:

Marilyn Monroe with long, tousled waves:

Abraham Lincoln looking... actually really good sans beard and sporting a modern haircut:

Napoleon seeming very much in his element as a CEO that has been given the Vanity Fair cover treatment:

And finally, one of our favorites, just because it's so incongruous — Gandhi with Ariana Grande's high ponytail. A match made in heaven.





[H/T Zach Weinersmith]