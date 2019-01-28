Why Won't Facebook Stop Sending Me Spam Notifications?

Have you decamped for the other products under the Zuckerberg umbrella, hoping to escape Facebook's spam-like, almost totally irrelevant notifications? Well, you're more proactive than most of Digg's editors — and, of course, since Zuckerberg plans to smush the messaging tools in Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram together over the next year or so, your days of bliss with only the important notifications are probably numbered.



Unless you're a dedicated user who actively posts on Facebook and keeps up with the posts of others, you probably have strong opinions on those notifications that transparently only exist to get you to open the app. Given the amount of truly awful stuff Facebook does and inadvertently enables, you might rank "too many notifications" low on the company's list of evils. Facebook, though, really shouldn't: annoy enough people and they could drive away more users than any security issue or morally repugnant business decision would manage to.

What I and my fellow Digg editors realized in a meeting where we shared our respective gripes is that no two stories about annoying notifications are exactly alike. Naturally, we each have our own likes and dislikes — one person might kinda like knowing that today is Darryl's birthday, even though they haven't talked to Darryl since high school grad night and haven't thought about Darryl for nearly as long.

Since Facebook serves everything to us based on the data we serve it, a person's singular experience of notification fatigue may say more about them than you'd initially think. Maybe you'll recognize your own frustrations in one of our stories.

Dan

Joined Facebook in: 2006 at age 15

Number of friends: 658

Number of emails received from Facebook in 2018: 179

Number of unread notifications in the last 4 weeks: 33

Number of actually relevant notifications: 4 Open the Facebook app/page: once a week

I haven't really used Facebook in years. My Facebook account remains in existence for one reason: I need it to manage Digg's Facebook page. I end up opening my own newsfeed, usually by accident, about once a week. I don't linger long.

And yet, despite years of solid non-use, my Facebook notifications never slow down. Every time I open up the site, I have ten or more new notifications waiting for me. And roughly one out of every ten of those notifications is directly related to me — someone tagged me in a photo, or invited me to an event, that sort of thing.

Facebook also sent me more than three notification emails per week in 2018. Out of the last 100 emails they've sent, three (I counted) have contained a notification that's directly related to me. The other 97? Friends posting photos (that I was not in), friends posting status updates, friends commenting on other friends' status updates (still no mention of me here), "new friend suggestions" for people I've never met. It's nuts! If you're going to barge into my inbox, at least deliver something vaguely useful, Facebook.

I can see where Facebook is coming from — people are using Facebook less and the site is desperate to turn that trend around, doing whatever it can to get you back on Facebook.com. But at this point, Facebook is the boy who cried "notification!" When I do open up Facebook, I rarely click on my notifications tab, because I know it's going to be spam. I've missed a few legit notifications because of this — notifications that I realize, upon seeing them weeks later, would have made me more likely to engage!

I don't know if Facebook has or wants a way out of this spiral, but I don't plan on checking my notifications any time soon.

BJ Pang-Chieh

Joined Facebook in: 2010 at age 21 Number of friends: 682 Number of emails received from Facebook in 2018: N/A Number of unread notifications in the last 4 weeks: 0 of 93 Number of actually relevant notifications: 76 Open the Facebook app/page: At least 10 times per day

Out of all of the editors at Digg, I'm probably the one that uses Facebook the most. While I don't post nearly as much as I used to, I still log on to Facebook a fair amount, so much so that Facebook is still one of the top suggested sites on my Chrome browser.

I find notifications to still be somewhat helpful. One of the biggest incentives for me to keep using the platform has been the fact that nearly all my Taiwanese friends are still very active on Facebook. And a few years ago, I got into the habit of adding some of my friends to my Close Friends list and now the notifications help me keep track whenever these friends post something. If I didn't have something like that, it would be easy for their statuses to get lost, especially since I'm regularly navigating between four to five different social media apps every day.

That's not to say I don't find Facebook notifications to be grating sometimes. I know there's a way to manage the notifications, but until this article, I've never been driven enough to do something about it. Instead, I've been more or less content to just inwardly groan and gripe about the numerous notifications Facebook has been deluging me with about the birthdays of people whose names I have trouble recalling or upcoming events from groups I've forgotten I've joined.

But speaking of annoying notifications from Facebook companies, I've recently realized I hate it when Instagram sends me notifications urging me to follow a hashtag. Yes, Instagram, I realize I've liked three posts tagged #goldenglobes this week and I'm ashamed of my obsessions. Get off my back.





Joey

Joined Facebook in: 2008 at age 15 Number of friends: 714 Number of emails received from Facebook in 2018: 206 Number of unread notifications in the last 4 weeks: 49 Number of actually relevant notifications: 10 Open the Facebook app/page: at least once per day

Facebook is bad about notifications. But as Digg's social editor, I use it a lot. I manage a handful of pages for work, and those send me a fair amount of notifications.

This was an interesting exercise because after looking back on my notifications from the past month, there were a handful of things in there that I completely missed, but would have been nice to know. Unfortunately, they were buried among a bunch of absolute garbage I do not care about. "This Tinder date from a year ago posted a photo." "Your friend's ex can't attend your friend's party." Hidden between reams of notifications like those laid a few nuggets that would have made my life a lot easier. It's too bad I just assumed they were junk too.

Steve

Joined Facebook in: 2006 at age 17

Number of friends: None (Deleted Facebook)

Number of emails received from Facebook in 2018: 477

Open the Facebook app/page: Not anymore!

I chose to delete my Facebook account on September 9, 2018, partly in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and partly because I had something like a dozen notifications that were more-or-less Facebook telling me that someone liked someone else's post and so on. Two days later, Facebook deleted my account.

This was the second time I left the website. Shortly after graduating college in 2011, I deactivated my Facebook account because I wanted a "fresh" start to my adulthood, and logging back into Facebook where it's all your high school and college friends just really drags you back into who you were, I guess.

I reactivated my account in 2014 because I got into bicycle racing and that's where a lot of people who race bicycles hang out and organize. Now that I've decided that I'm going to ride bicycles for the rest of my life, and have found a group of friends who share that same sentiment — along with many other important values — I don't need to make the Faustian bargain with Mark Zuckerberg anymore. (I understand that's not how Faustian bargains work, unless you consider deleting your Facebook account a clever loophole.)

I can feel myself turning into some digital detox kook as I type this but: Facebook has taught us to be passive consumers of those we care about (and a lot of people we probably don't). I know that deleting Facebook is not about what you'd be denying Mark Zuckerberg, but what you'd be giving up. Delete Facebook and you'll know a lot less about everyone. And that's okay.

Your friends will still be your friends. They all have phone numbers and email addresses. You can ask people what their birthdays are and write them down on a calendar to remind you. If you want to see pictures of your nibling (the gender-neutral term for niece/nephew) or grandchild, you can ask. If you want to know what's going on in someone's life, you can ask. You don't need a website.

Laura

Joined Facebook in: 2005 at age 18 Number of friends: None (Deleted Facebook) Number of emails received from Facebook in 2018: 22 Open the Facebook app/page: 0 times a day/week/month

