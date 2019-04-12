Smashing Your Feet For Fashion Is No Longer A Mandatory Thing

​If the first thing you think about when you get home is taking off your shoes, it’s probably time to rethink what you put your on your feet. These Italian-made leather flats have a simple but elegant cut, coming up a little higher on your foot than a ballerina flat, and they go with everything. Cropped jeans, chinos, denim skirts, shorts, sweats. Ok, maybe not sweats. But, sure maybe sweats — they’re awfully versatile. Also they come in sixteen different shades of pretty.

Possibly better than all the stuff Day Gloves go with is the stuff they let you do: Run, skip, jump and hop (all those typical workday actions). They fit snug, molding the leather around your foot (hence the “glove” in the name) and have a rubber sole and cushioned footbed serving one glorious purpose, making your feet comfortable. An excellent pick for anyone who has better things to look forward to than the moment she can change out of her shoes.





