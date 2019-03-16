THAT'S ALL, YOLKS

Australian Senator Egged At A Press Conference After Awful Christchurch Remarks

Following remarks on Friday that blamed the Christchurch mosque shooting on immigration and "a growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence," Australian senator Fred Anning was hit in the head with an egg by a teenage boy.

Anning responded by punching the 17-year-old, who was subsequently arrested. (He was later released from police custody.) Generally speaking, if you're a politician who makes anti-immigration remarks immediately after a mass shooting at a mosque, the least you should expect is to get egged by a teen.

 


