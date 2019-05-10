The Six Things You Need To Properly Enjoy A Drink In The Great Outdoors

Welcome to your campsite bar. The trees rustle. The owls hoot and the fire crackles. Highways and construction sites and conference rooms are miles away. It’s just you, a few people you like and some quality beverages. Stoke the fire, toast the stars and use these six pieces of barware to make your outdoor imbibing first-rate.

This will hold an entire gallon of brew, pulled direct from the taps of your favorite public house. The pressurized growler uses CO2 cartridges to keep your beer carbonated for up to two weeks and the double wall insulation keeps the brew cold for at least a day. Draw a fresh pint and listen to the wind.

[Buy]

These double-wall insulated, stackable, stainless steel, 16 ounce pint cups will keep your beer frosty in your hot little hands and when you drop them, no broken glass. Powder coated in seven different colors, each camper can have their own vessel.

[Buy]



A bit of bourbon by the fire is a unique pleasure. This round, Japanese-made flask will hold a little over four shots of your favorite amber fire and thanks to the titanium construction, it is lightweight, imparts no metallic flavors and is mega strong.

[Buy]



We’re all for passing around the flask, but if you like a few cubes of ice to open up that Four Roses Single barrel you brought into the wild, a camp-worthy tumbler is what you need. This insulated lowball tumbler holds ten ounces of the good stuff and will even serve as your coffee cup come sunrise.

[Buy]



All good bars require ice. This will hold thirty quarts of it and will keep it icy for an extremely long time. Built tougher and from better materials than most coolers out there, Pelican coolers are the gold standard icebox brand.

[Buy]



All of this stuff is moot if you can’t get your fire started. Forget any hazily recalled Boy Scout fire-starting skills and point this at wood. The butane fueled torch plus air blower ignite and accelerate fires in minutes. Now enjoy that drink.​

[Buy]







