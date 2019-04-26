DOG OR HUMAN?

Apologies To Your Dog: This Is The Best Dog In The World

Do you have a dog? We're sure you love your dog. We're sure your dog, whatever sort of dog it may be, is a wonderful dog. Nevertheless, we're compelled to say that this dog is the best dog in the world. He's earned it:

"Look at me, I'm a human."
 

[Via Boing Boing]

