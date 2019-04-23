The Scarily High Number Of Companies Disney Owns, Visualized

You might know that Marvel and 21st Century Fox are now owned by Disney, but it's likely that you don't know how many other companies Disney owns. We sure didn't.

Just to give you an idea of how widespread Disney's reach is in terms of the media and entertainment industries, here's a data visualization from TitleMax that captures all of the assets Disney owns worldwide (click here for a zoomable version):

While it's impossible to forget that Disney owns anything that begins with Disney in the title — Walt Disney Pictures and Disneyland resorts, for instance — there are many companies whose ownership by Disney is less well-known.

As one of the world's biggest entertainment conglomerates, some of Disney's biggest sources of revenues come from businesses like ABC, ESPN, Lucasfilm — which produces the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises — and, of course, Marvel, whose latest movie, "Endgame," is predicted to make more than $1 billion worldwide at its launch this week.

And thanks to its acquisition of the film and TV assets of 21st Century Fox, Disney also now owns studios like 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures as well as the National Geographic Channel and a bigger stake in Hulu. That also means it now owns rights to popular Fox movies such as the "X-Men" series, the "Alien" franchise and "Avatar."

So if anyone still has any doubt over whether or not Disney constitutes a veritable media empire, one whose influence spreads across industries and whose CEO's sky-high pay has even been criticized by a Disney herself, then, well, they really need to take a hard, long look at this graphic.





