These Three Nifty Desk Accessories Can Make Your Cubicle A Bit More Interesting

​If you have a desk you call your own you have two options. Make it nice. Or leave it as it was issued to you, a utilitarian space of output. Either option is fine, but if you go for the former check out these three cool desk accessories:

The Cabin Tidy from Luckies of London appeals to #cabinporn addicts and fans of organization alike. What looks like a little house opens to reveal spaces and compartments for holding your supplies like paper clips, cords, pencils and so on.

[Buy]









Weapons on your desk are generally frowned upon, but this will be tolerated. Made to open your letters and packages or perform light cutting tasks, this Craighill Desk Knife weighs four and a half ounces and is milled in Wisconsin from stainless steel.

[Buy]









Nothing feels so smoothly satisfying as a newly sharpened pencil gliding across paper. Freshly sharpen as needed with this all-metal sharpener from Swiss writing and drawing supply company, Caran D’Ache.

[Buy]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

