THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND

Cultural Regions Of America, Visualized

With a nation over 327 million people, the United States has many distinct regional pockets throughout the country. Redditor Inzitarie did his best to create a map that delineated some of the most distinct "cultural regions" throughout America. "Mapping this sort of thing is impossible to do perfectly, as the very nature of 'culture' itself is constantly fleeting from a concrete definition, being an amorphous societal construct and all," Inzitarie explained. He said his map was purely "meant to serve as a summary reference." See the full-sized map here.


 

​[Via Reddit]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs amazon.com
Share a creepy good time with your friends with "Betrayal At House On The Hill." With numerous scenarios to choose from, and a layout that changes with each session, this eerie board game holds up well to multiple play-throughs.