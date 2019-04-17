The Cost Of Living Around The World, Visualized Through The Price Of A Haircut, A Beer And A Suit

We know that certain cities around the world have higher costs of living than others, but when it comes to individual products and services, the comparative costs are much more nuanced than you might think.

Using data from The Economist's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living report, personal finance site HowMuch has put together a visualization that compares how much four different items — a loaf of bread, a beer, a women's haircut and a business suit — cost in 20 different cities around the world:

A loaf of bread, for instance, is quite pricey in Seoul, compared to Hong Kong, Paris and Singapore, the three cities that rank as the most expensive cities to live in overall in the Economist's report. But when it comes to women's haircuts, the price of a haircut is much more affordable in Seoul than, say, in New York City or Copenhagen.

So when it comes to choosing where you want to live in, if you don't want to spend that much money on a haircut or a business suit, then maybe avoid New York City. And if the price of a pint of beer is important to you, well, then Bangalore may not be the city for you, even if it does have one of the lowest costs of living among cities around the world.





