​Clemson is running away from Alabama in the national title game, in part thanks to catches like this grab by Justyn Ross in the third quarter, which kept the drive alive and led to another touchdown. It's quite something, especially once you see the replay angle:

JUSTYN ROSS IS A GROWN MAN pic.twitter.com/658c9uspno — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019

Ross somehow managed to one-up this catch, which he made not long before:

How did he catch that 😳 pic.twitter.com/FbscOk0BFb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019