PAW-SOME

This 12-Second Video Of A Cat Clapping Along To 'Mr. Sandman' Is The Most Delightful Thing You'll See Today

​This TikTok video of cat "clapping" along to The Chordette's barbershop version of "Mr. Sandman" inside a Brady Bunch-like tiled mosaic is quite possibly the most wonderful thing you'll see on the internet today. Watch and enjoy below:

 

[Via TikTok]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals