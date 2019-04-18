This Artist's Bastardizations Of Beloved Cartoons Will Shock And Disgust You

.......... BUT WE ALSO LOVE THEM?

If you grew up in the late '80s, '90s and early 2000s, you likely have fond memories of the cartoon characters from those eras. Nostalgia is in high supply for Calvin & Hobbes, the Rugrats, Snoopy, Elmo, Nemo, Curious George, et al because they were popular cartoons loved by folks all over the world.

Which is why it's equally easy find these drawings by artist Cal Kearns so incredibly disconcerting. Here's his terrible, terrible illustration of Spongebob and Patrick:

Here's Barney the dinosaur:

Oh god, it's Shrek and Donkey:



And Tommy and Chuckie. You can practically hear the pain in their voices.







Yes, in the psycho world of Cal Kearns Hobbes eats Calvin.

Ditto re: Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock.



And Curious George and the man in the yellow hat. You see how this is going.



Here's another one that's just filled to the lip with pain. Nemo, Merlin and Dory.

Christ, it's Elmo and Goldie.



I'm not sure why but the ones that hit me the hardest might be Blue and Steve from "Blues Clues."



Heart shattering. The breakdown of their relationship torments me.





I can't get enough of these. If your heart and soul are similarly haunted, I suggest you follow Cal Kearns on Instagram.