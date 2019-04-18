.......... BUT WE ALSO LOVE THEM?

This Artist's Bastardizations Of Beloved Cartoons Will Shock And Disgust You

If you grew up in the late '80s, '90s and early 2000s, you likely have fond memories of the cartoon characters from those eras. Nostalgia is in high supply for Calvin & Hobbes, the Rugrats, Snoopy, Elmo, Nemo, Curious George, et al because they were popular cartoons loved by folks all over the world.

Which is why it's equally easy find these drawings by artist Cal Kearns so incredibly disconcerting. Here's his terrible, terrible illustration of Spongebob and Patrick:

 

Here's Barney the dinosaur:

 

Oh god, it's Shrek and Donkey:

 

And Tommy and Chuckie. You can practically hear the pain in their voices.


 

Yes, in the psycho world of Cal Kearns Hobbes eats Calvin.

 

Ditto re: Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock.

 

And Curious George and the man in the yellow hat. You see how this is going.

View this post on Instagram

you can’t help me

A post shared by cal kearns (@calkearns) on

 

Here's another one that's just filled to the lip with pain. Nemo, Merlin and Dory.

View this post on Instagram

ta da

A post shared by cal kearns (@calkearns) on

 

Christ, it's Elmo and Goldie.

View this post on Instagram

be my guest

A post shared by cal kearns (@calkearns) on

 

I'm not sure why but the ones that hit me the hardest might be Blue and Steve from "Blues Clues."

View this post on Instagram

do not be covetous Steven

A post shared by cal kearns (@calkearns) on

 

Heart shattering. The breakdown of their relationship torments me.

 


I can't get enough of these. If your heart and soul are similarly haunted, I suggest you follow Cal Kearns on Instagram.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TWO YEARS LATER...

3 diggs
When Trump learned that Mueller had been appointed, his initial reaction was "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f***ed."
WHO IS JOHN FRUM?

8 diggs topic.com
One day in 1900 or 1940, or at some point in between, a man whose name was John Frum — although he might not have been a man, and his name might not have been John Frum — arrived on Tanna island, in an archipelago that was then called the New Hebrides but is now called the Republic of Vanuatu.
COUPLES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Master Your Money As A Couple — For Free — With Zeta

0 diggs askzeta.com
Zeta is a free tool that takes over the money chores in your relationship so you don't have to. Use it to track your spending, bills, net worth, and goals - both individually and as a couple.