WAKE ME UP

Guy Singing Evanescence's 'Bring Me to Life' Takes The Snapchat Gender Swap Filter To The Next Level

This guy has upped the ante on the Snapchat gender swap filter theatrics with an incredible performance of Evanescence's "Bring Me To Life" — lip syncing both the Amy Lee and Paul McCoy parts on the early 2000s nu metal classic.

[via Reddit]

