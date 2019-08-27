Times Columnist Bret Stephens Has A Total Meltdown After Being Called A 'Bedbug' On Twitter

​New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens has often earned the ire of Twitter for his columns on campus free speech issues, as he has repeatedly warned of the dangers of cancel culture from his perch at the Grey Lady. But on Monday, Stephens decided to get in on cancel culture himself and it blew up in his face.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Times' office has bedbugs. The news sparked many snarky tweets, including one from George Washington University professor David Karpf, who suggested that the bedbug was Stephens:

The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019

The tweet did not tag Stephens and, as Karpf wrote later, initially earned him 0 retweets and 9 likes. Nevertheless, Stephens found the tweet and got real mad:

This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.



It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.



He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug. — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019

Yes, Stephens not only emailed Karpf, he also cc'd the provost at GWU (Karpf's boss, more or less). Here's the email:

Once Karpf released the email, the internet had a field day with Stephens, supplying Twitter dunks and Wikipedia edits (Stephens' Wiki page has now been locked):

Does Bret Stephens have a bedbug problem? Just got this off of @Wikipedia preview page #BedBugs pic.twitter.com/zDmbM9Ba4x — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) August 27, 2019

911 OPERATOR: what’s your emergency?



BRET STEPHENS:



911 OPERATOR: Bret I swear to Christ this better not be about twitter...



BRET STEPHENS: *hangs up the phone* — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) August 27, 2019





Bret Stephens, a guy who professionally laments "PC culture" and "safe spaces" is upset someone jokingly called him a bedbug on Twitter. https://t.co/GzUSTLtbej — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 27, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Stephens returned to Twitter to announce that he was deactivating his account for good:





It appears that Bret Stephens has deactivated his Twitter. I’d be curious to hear his take on what’s happened over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/pahYy0W83l — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 27, 2019

The episode is the second awkward moment for a prominent Times' employee in recent weeks, after former deputy Washington editor Jonathan Weisman was demoted following a series of ill-advised tweets.