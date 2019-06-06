The Bose Soundbar 700 Uses Sound To Turn Your Living Room Into Tamriel

Game developers are literally bringing the noise in the latest generation of games And E3 will no doubt give us a slew of new titles with wall to wall precision-made sounds ranging from shoe-scuff whispers to world-annihilating explosions. A good set of headphones will dutifully deliver immersive audio, but great speakers can transform your space into whatever landscape you’re playing today.

The Bose Soundbar 700 is the first component in a surround-sound theater setup, but it works impressively on its own. Bose designed it to be the best soundbar available, packing the speaker with seven custom drivers with tiny transducers to produce multi-directional sound that fills a room. Their ADAPTiQ room calibration optimizes acoustic performance for the shape and size of your room and a resistant screen in the recessed ports reduce distortion in the bass.

The bar itself is classically Bose, looks wise, with a tempered glass top and seamless metal grill. When you’re not using it to replicate the soundscape of the game you’re playing, it can stream music via bluetooth and it even employs Alexa to let you command the playback.​





