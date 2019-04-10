The Gravity Of Black Hole Memes Is Inescapable

Today, a team of some of the smartest astronomers in the world announced they have successfully captured the first-ever image of a black hole. It is mind-blowingly cool.

Almost immediately afterward, memers around the internet turned that photo into a big joke because what else is the internet for? They are all funny.

Some folks immediately noticed similarities the black hole photo shares with art we have here on Earth:

A smarter person than I pointed out that the black hole image resembles the .@soundgarden album "Superunknown" which contains the song.... "Black Hole Sun." pic.twitter.com/8pMKD7HIMN — CD102.5 Mornings (@CD1025Morning) April 10, 2019

First photo of a black hole? Suuuuure. We all know what this is a blurry picture of. pic.twitter.com/IsOnv940Gt — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) April 10, 2019





Others commented on the weird frenzy the web tends to shift into every time this level of science news breaks:

What a science journalist's Tweetdeck looks like right now pic.twitter.com/6bJxaOc22r — Michael Moyer (@mmoyr) April 10, 2019





Some referenced recent internet joke trends:

*listens to old town road once* pic.twitter.com/cZpa7xrgUu — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) April 10, 2019

That's not a black hole pic.twitter.com/qRXTcaIaf6 — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 10, 2019





While others, er, reached back further into the canon of meme history:

I made this thinking it would be funny but now I'm on the verge of a panic attack pic.twitter.com/oF17MOOBvt — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 10, 2019





The fun was not limited to memers with Photoshop — plenty of folks just cracked regular old jokes about the BH too.

let 👏 us 👏 eat 👏 the 👏 black 👏 hole 👏 bagel 👏 — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 10, 2019

Maybe that super massive black hole will chill out if we launch CBD oil into it — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) April 10, 2019





Even the brands could not escape the pull of the mightiest of celestial bodies:

Science: Space and time stop in a black hole



Me: So happy hour never ends?



Science: No-



Me:



🔶🔶🔶

🔶⚫️⚫️⚫️🔶

🔶⚫️Happy⚫️🔶

🔶⚫️ Hour ⚫️ 🔶

🔶⚫️⚫️⚫️🔶

🔶🔶🔶 — Captain Morgan (@CaptainMorganUS) April 10, 2019

That black hole looks familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uvKZWRuJDZ — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) April 10, 2019



