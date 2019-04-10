The Gravity Of Black Hole Memes Is Inescapable

Today, a team of some of the smartest astronomers in the world announced they have successfully captured the first-ever image of a black hole. It is mind-blowingly cool.
Almost immediately afterward, memers around the internet turned that photo into a big joke because what else is the internet for? They are all funny.
Some folks immediately noticed similarities the black hole photo shares with art we have here on Earth:
Others commented on the weird frenzy the web tends to shift into every time this level of science news breaks:
Some referenced recent internet joke trends:
While others, er, reached back further into the canon of meme history:
The fun was not limited to memers with Photoshop — plenty of folks just cracked regular old jokes about the BH too.
Even the brands could not escape the pull of the mightiest of celestial bodies: