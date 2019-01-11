Big Chungus Is The Meme We All Need Right Now

Say it with us: Big Chungus.
If you find yourself in deeply dug internet rabbit holes often, you might be familiar with one of the season's weirdest and most popular memes. But for a lot of people, Big Chungus is a surprising, new and maybe even unsettling phrase, first seen in this mega-viral tweet:
It's a fun name! It's a fun picture of fat Bugs Bunny! Both of them stick with you. But is there more to it than that?
Well, not really. According to KnowYourMeme, the image of bloated Bugs Bunny is from an actual original Looney Tunes cartoon. It comes at the end of the scene from the 1941 episode "Wabbit Twouble":
Meanwhile, memes about "Chungus" have been circulating on their own subreddit for over a year, and "Big Chungus" since Fall 2018.
So why the uptick in Chungus to kick off 2019? I'm not quite sure. But I do have a theory.
One popular construction for the meme is the fake cover for the video game: "Big Chungus" for Playstation 4. When the holiday season rolled around, a handful of memers put in joke requests for the game with their loved ones, which lead to memeable real-life interactions like this:
And this:
Now, the big fella is everywhere, and I'm so happy about it:
Someone even made this mod of the game "Ravenfield" featuring the thicc man himself:
Meanwhile that megaviral tweet had a funny little resolution from the aforementioned girlfriend:
Big Chungus.