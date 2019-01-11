Big Chungus Is The Meme We All Need Right Now

Say it with us: Big Chungus.

If you find yourself in deeply dug internet rabbit holes often, you might be familiar with one of the season's weirdest and most popular memes. But for a lot of people, Big Chungus is a surprising, new and maybe even unsettling phrase, first seen in this mega-viral tweet:

Tried to airdrop this pic of "big chungus" to my girlfriend while waiting in a cafe and accidentally sent it to the iPad they use as a register and it fucked up a whole transaction and stressed out multiple employees and I am typing this tweet to avoid having to make eye contact pic.twitter.com/POQuu4ikES — Matt Grippi (@MattGrippi) January 6, 2019





It's a fun name! It's a fun picture of fat Bugs Bunny! Both of them stick with you. But is there more to it than that?

Well, not really. According to KnowYourMeme, the image of bloated Bugs Bunny is from an actual original Looney Tunes cartoon. It comes at the end of the scene from the 1941 episode "Wabbit Twouble":





Meanwhile, memes about "Chungus" have been circulating on their own subreddit for over a year, and "Big Chungus" since Fall 2018.

So why the uptick in Chungus to kick off 2019? I'm not quite sure. But I do have a theory.

One popular construction for the meme is the fake cover for the video game: "Big Chungus" for Playstation 4. When the holiday season rolled around, a handful of memers put in joke requests for the game with their loved ones, which lead to memeable real-life interactions like this:

my boyfriend has been bugging me to buy this game for him... and knowing that valentine's day is coming up i tried calling 78 gamestops in the state of texas and they told me they don't know what i'm talking about,,, pls someone help me find big chungus pic.twitter.com/M6sTGUb9dn — (ꈍ ˬ ꈍ✿) (@gilguas) January 9, 2019





And this:





Now, the big fella is everywhere, and I'm so happy about it:

[Biggie voice] I love it when you call me big chungus — rahaf mohammed al-qanon (@AliceAvizandum) January 11, 2019

I wake up every morning and see big chungus in the mirror — 🤧 (@kalenacorn) January 11, 2019

Big Chungus Energy — 🌠Gordon🌠 (@Gewgs) January 11, 2019

Netflix CG/Live-Action Adaptation pic.twitter.com/KnWjWFRDtx — Big Chungus Memes (@BigChungusMemes) December 30, 2018

My mom is a teacher and she just fucking asked me why her students keep talking about “big chungus”



I am DECEASED — purple haze noises @ ALA (@silencedrowns) January 8, 2019













Someone even made this mod of the game "Ravenfield" featuring the thicc man himself:





Meanwhile that megaviral tweet had a funny little resolution from the aforementioned girlfriend:

...my boyfriend, everybody. little did he know I have no idea who "big chungus" is, so this tragedy was unnecessary. https://t.co/cpONaYeeoh — Jess Nurse (@jessisnotanurse) January 7, 2019





