BIG CHUNGUS

Big Chungus Is The Meme We All Need Right Now

Say it with us: Big Chungus.

If you find yourself in deeply dug internet rabbit holes often, you might be familiar with one of the season's weirdest and most popular memes. But for a lot of people, Big Chungus is a surprising, new and maybe even unsettling phrase, first seen in this mega-viral tweet:

 


It's a fun name! It's a fun picture of fat Bugs Bunny! Both of them stick with you. But is there more to it than that?

Well, not really. According to KnowYourMeme, the image of bloated Bugs Bunny is from an actual original Looney Tunes cartoon. It comes at the end of the scene from the 1941 episode "Wabbit Twouble":

 


Meanwhile, memes about "Chungus" have been circulating on their own subreddit for over a year, and "Big Chungus" since Fall 2018.

So why the uptick in Chungus to kick off 2019? I'm not quite sure. But I do have a theory.

One popular construction for the meme is the fake cover for the video game: "Big Chungus" for Playstation 4. When the holiday season rolled around, a handful of memers put in joke requests for the game with their loved ones, which lead to memeable real-life interactions like this:

 


And this:

 


Now, the big fella is everywhere, and I'm so happy about it:

 
 
 
 
 


They’re real!! from r/chungus
 


Very Large Chungus Wumbo from r/BigChungus
 


Someone even made this mod of the game "Ravenfield" featuring the thicc man himself:

 iwanPlays


Meanwhile that megaviral tweet had a funny little resolution from the aforementioned girlfriend:

 


Big Chungus.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MONEY CAN BUY YOU A PARAMILITARY

4 diggs phoenixnewtimes.com
Over the past several years, Warren Buffett's son has been waging his own border war in Arizona. This has included the arming of a private volunteer group, importing privately employed enforcement personnel and funding the chemical defoliation of a substantial portion of the county's border with Mexico.