This Collection Of The Best TikToks Might Start To Fill The Vine-Sized Hole In Your Heart

​We're still not over the death of Vine. The 6-second video platform was a remarkable oddity in the social media era: largely free of cynicism and unpleasantness, bursting with creativity, and consistently hilarious. but sadly, nothing has really replaced it, and our best hope is the wildly popular TikTok.

TikTok's main selling point is that it holds the licensing agreements for users to use short clips from popular songs (here's a longer explainer from Slate). Its videos are up to 15 seconds long, rather than six. It's often very bad. It can be dark and mean. But it can also be quite wholesome, and at times can approach Vine-like levels of hilarity.

Of course, digging through all the bad stuff to find the good stuff might not feel worth it, but Twitter user @3liza spent a couple weeks chronicling the best TikToks they could find and collecting them in this Twitter thread.

You should go watch them all, but here are a few of our favorites:

3 pic.twitter.com/aOkoQcC0Kv — stephen can you hear me its grim fandango (@3liza) January 3, 2019

4 pic.twitter.com/bz7vFLFsGW — stephen can you hear me its grim fandango (@3liza) January 3, 2019

51. GO TO BED JERRY pic.twitter.com/iCJDBEeV0A — stephen can you hear me its grim fandango (@3liza) January 13, 2019

12. pic.twitter.com/bv8OH0zHl0 — stephen can you hear me its grim fandango (@3liza) January 4, 2019





