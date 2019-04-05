A Photographer Captures Her Own Childbirth, And More Of The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

While it’s not uncommon to see dozens of men standing in front of a small TV screen on the streets during football tournaments, wrestling is what fills stadiums and thrills crowds in this West African country.



While Werner Lampert was living on an alpine pasture, he discovered that cows have an insatiable appetite for, among many things, poetry.



"I'm used to capturing moments that you can’t retake," Mattiuzzo tells PetaPixel. "So when I found out I was pregnant, I knew that I wanted to capture my son's first breath, first moments, seeing his face for the first time."

Photographer Misha Friedman says his study of Ukrainian prisons is about the traces that a society leaves behind. At the root of his work, though, are the people left behind [...] Those traces include Soviet-era mosaics and Americana kitsch. In one prison, a rounded outline on a wall hints at a religious icon that was taken down. Below it, next to a wilted potted plant, a gold-framed picture of the American boxer Mike Tyson still hangs.



Arms raised high. Crowds united in song. Riot police armed with batons. These images could have been taken at political rallies or protests. But they weren't. They were from soccer matches in northwestern Algeria.

Reindeer herding is not a popular career among youngsters. Most of the herders' children are moving to the bigger cities for work or higher education, but Antti, the son of Jouni Pätsi, a retired herder and reindeer race trainer, decided to follow in his father's footsteps.

"Although it was mid-day, it was December and the days were short and the sun stayed low on the horizon," Bethea shares with My Modern Met. "For five minutes or so, the sun lined up just right with the cave entrance, and the ice was lit up to look like amber."

Long before it became a playground for budding millionaires, San Francisco was a city filled with freaks. Its punk scene, like a lot of early punk scenes, drew art students, outcasts, weirdos and plenty of people just looking for a new kind of kick.

