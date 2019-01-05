The Everyday Horror Of Dairy Farming In Germany, And Other Best Photos Of The Week

​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

On New Year's Eve, a spacecraft will make history four billion miles from home—and one lucky photographer has been following its 13-year journey.

Taylor became interested in the topic when a good friend was going through the agony of deciding to euthanize her dog. “I was profoundly moved by witnessing her struggle and her love for her dog,” he said.



Over time, the name Jamel Shabazz has become synonymous with urban life in New York City. The Brooklyn-born photographer came of age documenting the streets of the city, capturing a critical moment in time when the crack crisis was overtaking New York in the 1980s.



For the mediums of the Lily Dale spiritualist community, the frontier between the living and the dead is easily entered. The only difference is how they open the door.

Teryoshin got a crash course in the industry four years ago, when he ventured out—along with 150,000 others—to the EuroTier agricultural fair in Hanover. The crowds gawked at the latest in animal husbandry, including a Matrix-like robot that suckled a fake cow.



Back then, Chinatown was a decidedly different neighborhood than it is today. Over the ensuing decades, it would transform from a tightknit and largely self-supporting community — home to a robust garment industry and fading bachelor society shaped by earlier immigration policies — into a bustling neighborhood centered on young people and families.

In 2015, photographer Daniella Zalcman had traveled to Canada to document a public health crisis among the country’s Indigenous people, who had one of the world’s fastest-growing rates of HIV infection. As she interviewed subjects in Saskatchewan, Ontario, and British Columbia, she discovered another terrible detail. Almost every person she spoke to told her that, as children, they had been sent to a residential school for Indigenous youth.



Swiss photographer Karlheinz Weinberger examines the ‘vibrant web of erotic connections’ men in sport share with each other.



