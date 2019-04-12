Unzipping A Building, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design

Every week, we curate the best designs in art, architecture and graphic and product design so you can sit back and enjoy some beautiful works of creativity. Here are this week's picks:

A chair made famous by James Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me, created by prolific Danish designer Verner Panton, is being revived.



Famed for his mind-bending twists of architectural art, Alex Chinneck has previously melted buildings, fabricated and ripped apart an entrance to Covent Garden's market, peeled off the front of one house, and flipped another on its head. Now he's applied a technique he first used on an abandoned office block in Kent, England, to an old Milanese building, creating the illusion that its facade is being unzipped.



Perfectly aligned trees, rays of light that cast interesting shadows, moments of duality created by architecture—these are just some of the many occurrences discovered during the Coincidence Project.



The Symfonisk line is a series of bookshelf and table lamp speakers designed to blend into the home in a very literal way.



Dutch street artists Jan Is De Man and Deef Feed recently painted a literary trompe l’oeil mural on an apartment building in Utrecht, Netherlands. The pair turned the side of the three-story building into a multi-level bookshelf packed with a selection of their favorite books from their own collections, in addition to a few made-up titles featuring their own names.



On Wednesday, Christo announced that he had received permission from the French government and the country’s Center for National Monuments to wrap the Arc de Triomphe, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, next year from April 6 through 19.

