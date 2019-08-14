America's Credit Card Debt State By State, Visualized

More than ever before, Americans are paying with plastic — or metal, if you've got one of those fancy cards. Struggling to keep up with the cost of living, one out of four millennials carry credit card debt for at least a year, and with interest rates on credit card balances higher than they've been in a quarter century, banks are laughing all the way to the... er, bank.

The United States, as a whole, has racked up $1.04 trillion in credit card debt, but which states per capita owe the most on their credit card bill statements? The data visualization sorcerers at HowMuch.net crunched the numbers from the Federal Reserve and created an infographic showing which states (including the District of Columbia) owed the most. See the full image here.



Some of the key takeaways from this visualization are that Alaska ($4,350), the District of Columbia ($4,180) and Hawaii ($4,060) owe the most credit card debt per capita in the United States. On the other hand, the states that owe the least amount of credit card debt per capita were Mississippi ($2,110), West Virginia ($2,240) and Kentucky ($2,330).





