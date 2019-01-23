The 50 Best Jobs In The US, Ranked

When it comes to the best jobs in the country, sometimes it's not just about the high pay, but also about whether or not the job will be in high demand for the next 10 years.

Taking into account multiple factors such as salary, unemployment rate and projected job growth, US News & World Report has compiled a chart listing the 100 best jobs in the US. And from that list, HowMuch has made a chart that looks at the top 50 best jobs right now, focusing especially on the median salary and job demand of each profession:

Software developers are currently considered the best job, edging out occupations such as physician assistants, dentists and orthodontists. While software developers may not boast a median salary as high as some of the medical professions on the list — orthodontists, obstetricians and gynecologists, after all, are some of the highest-paying jobs in the US — the future is looking pretty rosy for software engineers as the field is expected to add over 250,000 jobs in the next 10 years.

With the exception of software developers and statisticians — which are ranked second on the list — all other jobs among the top 10 are in the medical field. It's perhaps unsurprising considering the wave of Baby Boomers that are currently entering into old age and will require medical resources and treatment in the near future, a fact that, as HowMuch has pointed out, is also fueling the demand for registered nurses, a profession that has one of the highest job growth volume.



For more details on how US News & World Report came up with the rankings, check out the full explanations here.

[Read more at HowMuch]