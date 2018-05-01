ROZIER IS HERE

Look At This Insane Highlight From An NBA Player You've Never Heard Of

It's not LeBron James. It's not Steph Curry. It's not Kevin Durant or James Harden or Russell Westbrook or anyone who's ever been in a State Farm commercial. 

His name is Terry Rozier, and he's here to split defenses, dribble behind his back/between his legs and toss up sweet alley-oops. Look what the Boston Celtics guard did to the Philadelphia 76ers in round 2 of the NBA playoffs:

 via Reddit


​If you don't know who Terry Rozier is, that's okay. The All Star who was tasked with guarding him in the first round of the playoffs (the Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe) didn't know who he was either:

 CLNS Media Network


If you didn't know, now you know.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

