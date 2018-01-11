You Need A VPN Now More Than Ever

Don your black suits and grab some carnations — it's the official death knell of net neutrality. You know, that thing that prevented companies and the government from getting handsy with our browsing behavior and , ultimately, a completely deregulating of the internet.

Now, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) like Xfinity, Verizon and RCN get to ride around in chaps, shooting guns into the air. It's the wild west, baby. Your ISP now gets complete visibility into what you're searching and when — and gets to sell that data for use to others. At best, you'd get barraged with an endless assault of highly targeted ads. At worst — well, we're not too sure. But at the very baseline, your browsing behaviors, and the whole idea of anonymity suddenly isn't the case anymore.

Luckily, there are VPNs — services that add an extra layer of protection to your internet experience, encrypting your data from your ISP, a snooper, the government and whoever else might be there. VPNs protect your data no matter where you are, which is especially helpful when traveling. That's why they're favored by folks who tend to use a public Wi-Fi connection or handle sensitive information (think legal or healthcare fields).

If you're new to the hunt for a reliable VPN, check out our five of our favorites:

This VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription is PC Mag's Top VPN for 2017 for good reason: it's a highly trusted service that's easy and intuitive to use, offers unlimited traffic bandwidth and a high-speed connection, and ultimately encrypts and protects your data. You can use a variety of protocols to browse, including OpenVPN, IKEv2 and KeepSolid Wise, and enjoy reliable service that employs servers across 70+ locations including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and more.

Prevent spying from the government and spies alike with this Private Internet Access VPN Subscription. It uses high-level encryption to end aggressive digital advertising, all while IP cloaking allows you to access geo-restricted content. You can protect up to five devices at once, and even use the kill switch if the VPN connection is unexpectedly terminated — meaning your data always stays safe.

If you're looking for a VPN with a broad user base (meaning it's reliable and well-liked), look no further than this PureVPN: Lifetime Subscription. This self-managed VPN network has extensive reach (550+ servers nodes in 141 countries), allows for five simultaneous device connections and can be used across routers, gaming consoles and smart TVs alike. Plus, with one-click functionality, it's super easy to use.

No fiddling around with complicated settings, no messy set-up: this Windscribe VPN: 1-Yr Pro Subscriptionis a desktop application and browser extension that works together to protect your privacy. All you need to do is turn it on once, and it'll quietly run in the background, protecting your connection, giving you access to geo-locked content and taking zero logs of your activity in the process.

If you're a content buff (movies, shows, music, sports events, etc.), you'll love this Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription. You can enjoy P2P file-sharing with complete anonymity and blazing fast speeds, with the ability to quick-connect to 250+ servers, in 100+ locations, across 50+ countries. You can even overcome ISP speed throttling and Port blocking, enjoying whatever content you like with absolute anonymity and high-level encryption.

