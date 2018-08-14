Why These 3 IT Certifications Matter And How To Get Them

​One of the most challenging thing about preparing for a career in IT is figuring out which direction you want to move towards — and unfortunately, because your expertise needs to be rooted in whatever field you want to focus on, a certification is necessary to validate your skillset. Most trainings are resource intensive, requiring both cash flow and time (two things you might not have in your back pocket). Thankfully, online courses readily available.

For example, The Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle includes 11 different courses, broken into three different categories: CompTIA, Windows Server (Microsoft) and Cisco.

CompTIA

If you're unfamiliar with CompTIA, it's a non-profit trade organization that includes more than 2,000 member organizations and 3,000 business partners. The network is a large one, and its focus is primarily on the continuing education and certification of IT professionals. Its trainings and certifications look to align themselves with the in-person, real-life skills that IT professionals leverage every day.

There are four different areas that CompTIA certifications fall under: Core certifications, which are designed to build foundational skills; Infrastructure certifications, which focus on either server management, cloud management, or Linux systems; Cybersecurity systems, focused on the design and implementation of security solutions; and Professional certifications, which focus on everything from project management to cloud essentials.

The bundle includes six different CompTIA certification courses, covering all different segments from Infrastructure to Professional certifications. They include:

CompTIA A+ 220-901: This course is often called an "entry-level rite of passage" for anyone interested in a career in IT, covering help desk support, service center and more

CompTIA A+ 220-902: This course builds on some concepts covered in the previous course, while also helping you understand what's required to install and configure PC operating systems and configure common features for Android and Apple iOS

CompTIA Network+ N10-007: This course familiarizes candidates looking to work with networking technologies covering Dell, HP and Intel, and is also an accepted entry-point certification for the Apple Consultants Network

CompTIA Cloud+: This infrastructure certification tests a candidate's knowledge of cloud technologies, including multi-cloud and hybrid solutions

CompTIA Project+ PK0-003: This is an incredibly valuable certification for project managers, showing they know how to run the entire project life cycle, from initiation and planning to execution and closure

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501: This course focuses on keeping companies hacker-free, validating a candidate's knowledge of the essential principles for network security and risk management

Microsoft

An MSCA (Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate) is for people who want to work with Microsoft Solutions and is a prerequisite for more advanced Microsoft certifications. Microsoft administrator salaries start at $67,000+, so it's a worthwhile investment.

The bundle includes certifications that help you work towards your MSCA, including:

Microsoft 70-740: Installation, Storage & Compute With Windows Server 2016: This training takes you through installing Windows Server 2016 and exploring its administrative tools and features

Microsoft 70-741: MSCA Networking With Windows Server 2016: This course covers all the major aspects of a network running this operating system

Microsoft 70-742: Identity In Windows Server 2016: Learn to configure Active Directory Domain Services in a distributed environment, implement Group Policy, and more

Cisco

Cisco solutions have been a mainstay in the IT world, mostly because careers are built on the famed CCENT certification. Cisco networking systems are some of the most widely used globally, so earning certifications that demonstrate your expertise with them can help you work internationally.

These two courses help you work with Cisco networking solutions:

Cisco 100-105: ICND1 - Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1

Cisco 200-105: ICND2 Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 2

Get the Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle here for $39.





