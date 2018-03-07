Why Project Managers Should Learn Six Sigma And Lean

There are those among us who make an art out of getting stuff done, and they're called project managers. Being a skilled project manager with a developed toolkit is tough. And to earn that PM cash money, you need to possess in-demand certifications that mean you specialize in helping specific types of organizations with niche needs.

What Are Lean and Six Sigma?

If you're a budding project manager, or interested in becoming one, you should learn Six Sigma and Lean at one point. Preferably now. They're two different but highly complementary approaches to streamlining business processes and eliminating waste. Initially, Six Sigma was used in manufacturing to improve quality and efficiency while bettering business practices.

Lean’s focus is to streamline unnecessary steps in the development of a product, so the steps taken to make it only add value. Lean is entirely based on whether the customer would buy the product or not.

Six Sigma believes that the root cause of waste is variance, focusing instead on quality control versus value-add. But both systems have the same eventual goal: to create the most efficient system and the best product possible.

How to Get Certified

As a project manager. it's your goal to figure out what system you want to focus on, or how you want to combine the two to shape your approach. A bundle like this Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Courses & Certifications can help you break it down.

Six Sigma is one of the most employable project management specialties in the world. The Six Sigma philosophy is divided into six steps (or belts): define, measure, analyze, improve, control, and a prerequisite called "Step Zero." If you're obsessed with process and like separating the different food on your plate into neat little sections, you'll probably favor Six Sigma, which is detail focused.

If you hate wasting time and love creating smooth, efficient workflows, then Lean is your move. And with this bundle, you'll learn to optimize efforts and create high-quality products. The bundle also includes courses about Minitab, another project management school of thought that will help you improve statistics-based projects.

Usually, this Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Courses & Certifications course costs a whopping $2,299, but you can get it now for $79.





