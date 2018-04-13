Does Season 2 Of 'Westworld' Get Off To A Good Start? Here's What The Reviews Say

It's been over a year since the "Westworld" season one finale — by the way, spoilers for that ahead if you haven't seen it, but no season two spoilers — and show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy haven't exactly shown their cards yet. Critics have seen the first five episodes of the next season, which premieres on April 22nd. Is season two off to an entertaining start as-is, or is the show still the same kind of mysterious that begs for theory recaps after each installment? Here's what the reviews have to say:

Season Two Flips The Moral Question Of The First

If Season 1 posed the question, “Can robots dream of electric sheep?” then Season 2 asks what these “new people” will do when they stop dreaming and wake the hell up. Who will they become with the strings cut and their freedom granted?



[IndieWire]

With self-awareness, the characters are finally free to define themselves, and their choices aren’t always easy to watch, or empathetic. In fact, watching the second season can sometimes feel like stepping into the shoes of the hosts themselves, and having some very basic assumptions about the nature of the world and its characters ripped out from beneath you.



[The Verge]​

Though the characters’ paths are different, they’re ultimately all on the same quest: To master the reality of their choosing. Woven through these narratives — which take place in timelines I managed to identify as “past,” “present,” and “???” — are subplots that deepen our understanding of the core group and the world they inhabit.



[Entertainment Weekly]





'Westworld' Isn't As Puzzle Box-y As It Used To Be

The first season felt like a 10-hour pilot, as the writers took their sweet time setting up every chess piece for the inevitable robot rebellion to begin. Now that the hard work is over, the series is more assured, faster-paced and easier to watch. The characters feel more lived-in, and the dialogue, music and settings can be self-referential. Each scene conveys more meaning.



[USA Today]

The emphasis isn’t on misdirection this year; it’s on characters and motivations, and the incredible consequences of keeping sentient beings on a leash for decades.

[The Verge]​

Somewhere between the drama and the video game lies Westworld, and one of the show’s most intriguing aspects is how simultaneously comfortable and uncomfortable it seems as it exists in that space.



[Vulture]







That Doesn't Mean There Aren't Twists And Turns

That’s not to say the new season is lacking in twists. From the premiere’s first moments, it’s clear something is percolating behind the scenes.



[IndieWire]



Westworld is playing with a myriad of timelines again, with some mystery attached to them. But the personal reveals within them are far more satisfying[...]



[Collider]

Of course, there are mysteries and twists galore, but they feel more in tune with the overall narrative than, say, all that timeline trickery in Season 1.



[USA Today]









There's More Emphasis On Violence — And Higher Stakes

Almost no scene in those early hours takes places without death or a background full of it, yet it’s not particularly interesting or provocative. It’s clear that, for humanity, this has become an unrelenting hellscape.



[Collider]

Most of the robots can’t wait to kill their human creators, and now that the park’s human caretakers are either dead, captive, or on the run, robots who’ve been damaged or snuffed out might not be repaired immediately or at all.



[Vulture]





The Performances Are Strong, But The Pacing Might Leave You Wishing For More Time With Your Favorites

[Evan Rachel] Wood slips seamlessly between characters (Dolores, Rancher’s Daughter, Wyatt), the construction of her porcelain face morphing to match the rage, awe, and love roiling beneath her myriad identities. [Thandie] Newton brings a menacing composure and wry humor to Maeve, suffused flashes of tremulous vulnerability and wry humor.



[Entertainment Weekly]

All around, the actors remain strong, including a number of new cast members. Where Season 2 stumbles is its structure and pacing. Episodes don’t carve equal time for everyone; they focus on the two most connected stories and sometimes break for an entire hour without getting back to a series regular.



[IndieWire]





TL;DR

The drama could have turned far too out-there and wild to top the spectacle of Season 1. And while there's still at least as much violence and nudity, Westworld is more focused, more character-driven and more thought-provoking.



[USA Today]







