Pointing Out That Politicians Took Money From Corporations Will Get You Ejected From A Public Hearing In West Virginia

On Friday, a woman named Lissa Lucas attended a public hearing in Charleston, West Virginia to speak against a bill that would make it easier for oil and gas companies to drill on private land. Lucas's approach was simple: she planned to read a the long list of oil and gas companies that have donated to the delegates on the committee who were about to vote on the bill. Before she could finish her statement, her mic was cut, and she was escorted out of the room.

You can read more about the incident on the Huffington Post. You can also watch the video right here:





See the full list Lissa Lucas intended to read over on Reddit.







[Via Reddit]