The Graphics And Sound On This Weather Channel Segment Are Simultaneously Bonkers And Amazing

By now, nearly everyone on United States' East Coast has heard that the incoming Hurricane Florence is going to be one bad storm. But the amazing animated graphics the Weather Channel's Erika Navarro uses to forecast the damage a super flood could cause is absolutely incredible.

Storm surge will be a huge factor for Hurricane #Florence Check out what it might look like with @TWCErikaNavarro: pic.twitter.com/TPqTZTmiAM — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2018





Aside from the fact that a simulated flood rising around a weather reporter indoors is amazing, take special note of the phenomenal natural sound and tiny details, like little fish swimming in the water.





[via Dorsey Shaw]