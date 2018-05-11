What Happens To Your Body When You Go On A 7-Day Water Fast, Graphed

​We've probably all had the fleeting thought of doing a ridiculous fast, but most of us lack the willpower to actually go through with it. Probably for the best. Redditor /u/TA201805091716 not only managed to go a whole week without food, but painstakingly recorded and graphed the hourly effects on his body. He collected data on his levels of hunger, weight, blood glucose, urine acetoacetic acid, glucose ketone index, heart rate, blood pressure, and water consumed:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/80a9872727f542148c8fadd9c71f0111_e30bd5131235404590858056ae8cd1bb_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Unsurprisingly, his hunger levels wavered between "difficult to ignore" to "unbearably hungry" throughout most of the week (although his body seems to have adjusted by the last two days), his blood glucose level lowered, and he lost about 15 pounds. His urine acetoacetic acid level sharply increased (acetoacetic acid is released into the body from the liver as a fallback energy source) and his glucose ketone index sharply decreased, indicating ketosis, which is what happens when you deprive your body of carbs.

As for unquantifiable data, /u/TA201805091716 noted that he was cold all the time, had a metallic taste in his mouth, and, upon breaking the fast, farted a lot. Thank you, /u/TA201805091716.