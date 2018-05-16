You Should Listen To Video Game Music While You Work

Reaching maximum productivity is a fool's errand, a fetch-quest with no ending. We can always optimize our tasks and workflow to be a bit faster, even if it's only by a few frames. But does that really matter?

No. In this blogger's opinion, productivity should be measured not by output, but by the ease you can reach and maintain a comfortable productive state. And if that's the stat you're interested in maxing out, I present to you a cheat code:

Listen to video game soundtracks while you work.

Here, let me show you what I mean. Hit play on this video and let "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" act as the soundtrack for the remainder of this blog.





I have a theory (which I definitely stole from some anonymous internet commenter in a long-buried thread years ago) that says video game music is the best genre of background music for work . It's minimally distracting because it was likely composed with the intention of being background music for physically and mentally taxing challenges. But it's still interesting enough that you could potentially listen to it for hours and never get bored of it.

And yet video game music is often extraordinarily beautiful, moody and stimulating. The right one could inspire you to do your best work. Or muscle past a challenging obstacle. Or think of the ultimate creative solution that's been under your nose the whole time. Video game OSTs are fun, light, easy to find on the internet and can be digested in small bursts or for hours at a time. They might be the perfect productivity boosting tunes you need to get through your next tough project, or serve as potential inspiration during the inevitable dull moments that arise when you are required to spend somewhere between 8-10 hours a day at a desk.

I hope you've been enjoying the music from the "Breath of the Wild" for the last few minutes . It's been one of my go-tos since it came out last year. But below are some other solid game soundtracks recommended by the Digg staff.

'Sonic 3 & Knuckles'

Long rumored to be the work of Michael Jackson, Sega Genesis music has made an appearance on the Digg office's stereo on more than one occasion. It is at once nostalgic and, well, you can't help but feel the urge to go fast.

The Entire 'Kingdom Hearts' Franchise

All the 'Kingdom Hearts' games have great music. Honorable mention goes to the first game, which has a fantastic soundtrack all on its own. Heck, it's not crazy to listen to the title screen theme, "Dearly Beloved," for an hour straight.





'Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess'

Did you know that there were other Zelda games released after "Ocarina of Time" and before "Breath of the Wild?" Of course you did. The music from the Most Emo installment of Zelda, "Twilight Princess," is a standout.





The Jazz Radio Station From 'Sim Copter'

I have no justification for this other than the fact that it's great. This is literally music designed to be played while you, the player, pretend to be an everyday helicopter pilot.



