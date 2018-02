​Google engineer Erik Haddad was flying from San Francisco to Hawaii on United Airlines flight 1175 on Tuesday when the plane encountered an unexpected issue: part of one of its engines fell off:

The incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Honolulu, where Haddad shared a fuller image of the damage:

for those fellow flight enthusiasts wanting to see more detail #ua1175 pic.twitter.com/SvADgjWgIK — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) February 14, 2018

Yikes.