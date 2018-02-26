Pass All Major CompTIA Exams for Less Than $5 Per Training Course

If you're looking to progress your career, and maintain your value in any business environment, you need to be willing to pick up some new skills. That's especially true if you work in IT, where you need to learn more disciplines at a more rapid pace than at most jobs.

As far as IT goes, there's one group of certifications that rises above: CompTIA, one of the industry’s most respected trade associations. Usually, the training required to pass the seven different CompTIA tests are expensive and rigorous — but this Complete 2018 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle breaks it down in a way that's digestible, effective and affordable. You can get it now for only $59 (that's more than 90% off the original price).

This bundle dives into seven sectors any person serious about getting into the world of IT should know to make their resume stand out in a crowd. These comprehensive courses will prep you to pass all seven CompTIA certification exams, including:

CompTIA A+ 220-901 : This course preps you in IT fundamentals, including installation, preventative maintenance, networking, security, troubleshooting and more.

: This course preps you in IT fundamentals, including installation, preventative maintenance, networking, security, troubleshooting and more. CompTIA A+ 220-902 : Once you've laid down a solid foundation, this course dives into more advanced broad-based training, including intermediary instruction in hardware essentials. You'll also learn how to conduct professional customer service and client communication.

: Once you've laid down a solid foundation, this course dives into more advanced broad-based training, including intermediary instruction in hardware essentials. You'll also learn how to conduct professional customer service and client communication. CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 : This course breaks down cloud computing from networks to data servicing and more.

: This course breaks down cloud computing from networks to data servicing and more. CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 : Any company wants a tailored security solution that works for their needs: this vendor-neutral training shows you how to construct a system that works.

: Any company wants a tailored security solution that works for their needs: this vendor-neutral training shows you how to construct a system that works. CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 : Learn about the latest in cloud support, cloud security, mobile device protection, monitoring tools and more.

: Learn about the latest in cloud support, cloud security, mobile device protection, monitoring tools and more. CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 : After deep diving into a range of topicalities, this broad overview course is a review of everything you'd need to know about general IT security.

: After deep diving into a range of topicalities, this broad overview course is a review of everything you'd need to know about general IT security. CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001: Mobile device management is a new but essential security component for most companies — this course helps you get up to speed on managing for mobile users, including troubleshooting, security, and networking needs.

These courses and more will leave you with some serious options and opportunities — get it here for $59, a $4,927 value.





