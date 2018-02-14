MASCOT-TA HAVE IT

Look At These NBA Mascots Just Having A Fucking Party Out There

The NBA's Toronto Raptors celebrated an important milestone Tuesday night: the team's mascot's 1,000th home game. As a part of the festivities, mascots from around the league stormed the court to dance and party with a giant inflatable version of Canada's favorite dinosaur. It's delightfully weird:

 


The team also put together a nice tribute video where former Toronto Raptors greats like Vince Carter and... other players talk about what makes a great mascot:

 


Here's to 1,000 more, Toronto Raptor. We hope you never go extinct.


