Look At These NBA Mascots Just Having A Fucking Party Out There

The NBA's Toronto Raptors celebrated an important milestone Tuesday night: the team's mascot's 1,000th home game. As a part of the festivities, mascots from around the league stormed the court to dance and party with a giant inflatable version of Canada's favorite dinosaur. It's delightfully weird:





The team also put together a nice tribute video where former Toronto Raptors greats like Vince Carter and... other players talk about what makes a great mascot:

From Raptors past to Raptors present.



Nothing but respect for the @the_raptor! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/W4u4O26X7A — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 14, 2018





Here's to 1,000 more, Toronto Raptor. We hope you never go extinct.





[Via Reddit]