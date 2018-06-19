This Intuitive VPN Is As Good For Pros As It Is For Newbies

​VPNs are a fantastic resource to protect your internet connection (even the public ones) from spying, thieving and all the other sorts of hacker-type maliciousness that exists on the web. A VPN encrypts your internet connection, using many different servers located all over the world to hide your real location and render you (and your browser behavior) anonymous. Think of it like a tunnel — and everything that goes on inside that tunnel, only you should really know about. That's not as shady as it might sound: ever since the repeal of net neutrality, the internet can feel pretty invasive and creepy.

The issue is that most user-friendly VPNs sacrifice robust, powerful features for intuitive use — but the stronger solutions tend to be difficult to navigate. But CyberGhost VPN, which received some pretty rave reviews from PCMag, combines the best of both worlds, with easy to use features that are also powerful and customizable for the advanced user. Plus, where other VPNs keep logs of their users' activities (you gotta read that fine print), GhostVPN's privacy policy keeps customers protected and their activities anonymous. Not that we predict you'll be running from some nefarious villains with some secret codes anytime soon, 007, but it's nice to know there's a VPN company out there that sticks by one of the main principles that make VPNs alluring to start with: The idea that your browsing behavior and app history usage should be known only to you.

CyberGhost Features

There are a few standout features about this particular VPN that helps it stand out from the rest of the pack:

Affordable Cost

There are different price plans for CyberGhost — all ranging from a 1-year subscription on sale for $34.99, a 2-year subscription on sale for $44.99, and a lifetime subscription on sale for $84.99. So whether you're in it for the long haul, or want to wait to see if you're ready to commit, there's a payment tier that works for your budget.

Plus, CyberGhost allows you to connect and protect up to five devices at once, making it a great value if you're planning on sharing the service with family members or even roommates. The industry average for VPNs is five connected devices, so CyberGhost is right up there with the best of the best — and it's an amazing value for the price if you're planning on shielding more than one device or user.

Unique VPN Protocols

If you use BitTorrent, we 1.) won't tell and, 2.) think you'll love that CyberGhost allows for both BitTorrent and P2P file sharing — the servers that will enable that to happen are marked clearly in the app. CyberGhost also has servers that were specially made for streaming, so you can binge watch all the Netflix you want without freaking out when there's a lag during a cliffhanger.

CyberGhost also supports OpenVPN on its Android client, as well as its clients for Linux, macOS, and Windows. You also get access to IKEv2 on iOS, Linux, and Windows, as well as the older L2TP on Windows and Linux. Since Apple asks for additional requirements from the apps that use OpenVPN, VPN companies tend to omit it altogether from their VPNs — but that's not the case with CyberGhost.

Number of Server Locations

Server locations are important, because the more servers a VPN uses, the speedier the service tends to be. That's because you're less likely to use or get stuck with using a server that's already overburdened with a bunch of users – in short, you're able to browse with speed and efficiency.

This VPN uses a hefty 1,300+ servers worldwide, giving users access to a high-speed connection, and unlimited traffic and bandwidth. It also features robust 256-AES bit encryption that keeps your data under wraps, and thanks to the number of locations of servers across the world, you can easily unlock geo-related content.

Easy to Download

Something's only as good as how you're able to use it, and CyberGhost is simple to download and get started with. The main window allows you to select the service you need the most — choose between:

Surf Anonymously

Unblock Streaming

Protect Network

Torrent Anonymously

Unblock Basic Websites

Choose My Server

There's also helpful explanations for each field, in case you ever get stuck. Plus, you can even assign specific actions for different Wi-Fi networks, like automatically connecting, never connecting, or prompting you to choose when you specify what networks you want to connect to.

In short, this powerful VPN is a great pick if you're looking to secure your online data — and it's as perfect for your high tech cousin as it is your parents.

Check out the different subscription plans below:

Plus, when you order today, you can use coupon code CYBERGHOST to save an additional 15% at checkout.





