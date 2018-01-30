The Best Stuff We Found On Amazon This Week (So Far)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of the best-things-we-found-on-Amazon-because-we-spend-too-much-time-on-the-internet. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This Lets You Turn Your Water Bottle Into A Humidifier
This compact, $20 gadget converts your water bottle into a humidifier, making it particularly good for traveling.
This Weighted Blanket Helps You Sleep Through The Night
Weighted blankets are used as a sleep therapy tool for people who have a hard time de-stressing enough to fall asleep. Sound familiar? Us too. This one’s great.
A Router That Will Blanket Your Home In Reliable Wi-Fi
Eero's wi-fi routers work great, look great, and their newest hardware has wireless range extenders and even more power than before.
A NSFW Coloring Book
Trying to work through some feelings? This swear-heavy, $7 coloring book might help.
$35 Birkenstocks That Can Do It All
Need a beach shoe? Shower shoe? Run-to-your-local-deli shoe? These Birkenstocks can hang.
A Very Good Smartwatch From Samsung
Smartwatches tend to do two things well: fitness tracking and notifications. Samsung’s Gear Sport does them extremely well and boasts a compact, waterproof design, 48-hour battery life and intuitive operating system.
An Ultra-Compact Wireless Speaker
This sleek-looking speaker will easily fit in your pocket or purse and supplies up to four hours of continuous play. Not bad for 20 bucks.
This Insanely Popular Fryer Makes Fried Food Healthy(er)
The Philips Airfryer has a patented design that lets you get your food crispy without actually having to fry it. It also works as a roaster and steamer and is $90 off right now.
Trust The Danish To Make The World’s Greatest House Slipper
Hailing from the land of hygge, Glerups are about the coziest indoor shoes you can buy. They're made with Merino wool, which naturally wicks away moisture, so your feet stay warm and dry no matter how long you wear them.
A Handheld Steamer That Will Save You From Yourself
Look, we all have a pile of clothes somewhere in our room. This $20 steamer will make sure no one else knows that though. Sometimes, you just don’t have the time or patience to properly fold your clothes.
The Two-Factor Authentication Tool That Won't Get Hacked
The YubiKey is a two-factor authentication USB drive. That means it provides the same cybersecurity as software options while avoiding the vulnerabilities. (Just don't lose it.)
This Milk Frother Makes Your Kitchen The Best Coffee Shop On The Block
Where no shoes and no shirt are — you guessed it! — no problem.
The Best Audiophile-Grade Headphones For Less Than $50
Audio-Technica is known for making audiophile-grade headphones. The ATH-M20x is their budget version of that.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.