The Best Stuff We Found On Amazon This Week (So Far)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of the best-things-we-found-on-Amazon-because-we-spend-too-much-time-on-the-internet. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

​This compact, $20 gadget converts your water bottle into a humidifier, making it particularly good for traveling.

Weighted blankets are used as a sleep therapy tool for people who have a hard time de-stressing enough to fall asleep. Sound familiar? Us too. This one’s great.

Eero's wi-fi routers work great, look great, and their newest hardware has wireless range extenders and even more power than before.

Trying to work through some feelings? This swear-heavy, $7 coloring book might help.

Need a beach shoe? Shower shoe? Run-to-your-local-deli shoe? These Birkenstocks can hang.

Smartwatches tend to do two things well: fitness tracking and notifications. Samsung’s Gear Sport does them extremely well and boasts a compact, waterproof design, 48-hour battery life and intuitive operating system.

This sleek-looking speaker will easily fit in your pocket or purse and supplies up to four hours of continuous play. Not bad for 20 bucks.

The Philips Airfryer has a patented design that lets you get your food crispy without actually having to fry it. It also works as a roaster and steamer and is $90 off right now.

Hailing from the land of hygge, Glerups are about the coziest indoor shoes you can buy. They're made with Merino wool, which naturally wicks away moisture, so your feet stay warm and dry no matter how long you wear them.

Look, we all have a pile of clothes somewhere in our room. This $20 steamer will make sure no one else knows that though. Sometimes, you just don’t have the time or patience to properly fold your clothes.

The YubiKey is a two-factor authentication USB drive. That means it provides the same cybersecurity as software options while avoiding the vulnerabilities. (Just don't lose it.)

Where no shoes and no shirt are — you guessed it! — no problem.

Audio-Technica is known for making audiophile-grade headphones. The ATH-M20x is their budget version of that.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

