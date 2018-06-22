Switzerland's Granit Xhaka Scores An Absolute Laser From Long Range Against Serbia

If you've watched Arsenal play much in the Premier League, you know midfielder Granit Xhaka pops up every once in a while with a stunner from outside the box. On Friday, he delivered again, this time for Switzerland:
Bang.
[Via Reddit]
