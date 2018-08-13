The New York Post Released A Supreme Cover And Now Everybody's Reselling It At A Huge Markup

Streetwear brand Supreme is known for their limited-release merch drops — tactics which drive frenzied store lines and a booming secondary market. On Monday, Supreme tried out a different kind of release — an ad wrap on the New York Post:
Hustlers will always hustle, so the reaction online is unsurprising. Plus, copies of the Post are just $1.00 at newsstands, so people are looking to make some serious profit:
Are there bulk deals to be had? You bet your butt:
It's unclear if there's actually demand to meet the apparent supply, but you can't blame these guys for trying.