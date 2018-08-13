The New York Post Released A Supreme Cover And Now Everybody's Reselling It At A Huge Markup

Streetwear brand Supreme is known for their limited-release merch drops — tactics which drive frenzied store lines and a booming secondary market. On Monday, Supreme tried out a different kind of release — an ad wrap on the New York Post:

Thought this New York Post was going to cost me $275 this morning. Was relieved to see it was just an ad wrap. pic.twitter.com/2oF8olqKlW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 13, 2018

Hustlers will always hustle, so the reaction online is unsurprising. Plus, copies of the Post are just $1.00 at newsstands, so people are looking to make some serious profit:

Dm if you need, $25 shipped pic.twitter.com/sLLqXBIiwj — Haroon (@HR8886) August 13, 2018

$12 dm if interested pic.twitter.com/klFpFHTapl — Nikhil (@nikhild40) August 13, 2018

100 Copies $725 Shipped

50-99 Copies $7.75 a pop shipped

25-49 Copies $8.25 a pop shipped

10-24 Copies $8.75 a pop shipped



WONT SELL ANYTHING UNDER 10 COPIES!!! — DBLOC (@DblocDunks) August 13, 2018

Selling in quantity’s of 1,5,10

Plz RT for your local paperboy pic.twitter.com/ldEwCATd7E — NYM (@nymkicks) August 13, 2018

It's unclear if there's actually demand to meet the apparent supply, but you can't blame these guys for trying.