GOOD GRAD PARTY CONVERSATION STARTER

Publix Cake Decorator Takes Bold Anti-Honors Stance, Refuses To Write The 'Cum' In 'Summa Cum Laude' On Graduation Cake

​Poor Cara Koscinski. Not only did the $70 cake she ordered to celebrate her son achieving highest honors (aka "summa cum laude") arrive with the "cum" prominently bleeped out, she and her entire family were forced to acknowledge the existence of, uh, the other kind of "cum" in each other's presence. We're so sorry, Koscinskis: 

 

The error comes down to a combination of Publix's cake-ordering system, which automatically bans profane words, and a refusal by the cake decorator to read or heed Koscinski's special instructions — which explained the entirely non-profane usage of "cum" in this context. 

Or maybe the decorator was just of the opinion that, as Digg editor Joey Cosco, who graduated cum laude, put it, "Latin honors is for nerds." 


[Via The Washington Post]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
YES, THIS IS AN ACTUAL PC GAME SCREENSHOT

4 diggs
Today, its most high-profile designer is stepping away from the medium, and you have to dig through pages of Google search results to even find a passing mention of it. There might not be a better time to jump back into the world of "Unreal."
THE ADVENTURES OF AWKWARD BLACK GIRL

2 diggs GQ
With "Insecure," one of the most original series on TV, Issa Rae is blazing a path for a new generation of auteurs who want to make shows that don't cave to network expectations.
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

2 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
THAT'S A LOT OF WORKPLACE INJURIES

0 diggs Deadspin
In the eyes of the law and regulatory systems, prol football players are, in fact, employees of the NFL. That means that OSHA could technically step in and issue rules and regulations to reduce the potential harm caused by the work they do — which, in this case, is play football.