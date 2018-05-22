Publix Cake Decorator Takes Bold Anti-Honors Stance, Refuses To Write The 'Cum' In 'Summa Cum Laude' On Graduation Cake

​Poor Cara Koscinski. Not only did the $70 cake she ordered to celebrate her son achieving highest honors (aka "summa cum laude") arrive with the "cum" prominently bleeped out, she and her entire family were forced to acknowledge the existence of, uh, the other kind of "cum" in each other's presence. We're so sorry, Koscinskis:

The error comes down to a combination of Publix's cake-ordering system, which automatically bans profane words, and a refusal by the cake decorator to read or heed Koscinski's special instructions — which explained the entirely non-profane usage of "cum" in this context.

Or maybe the decorator was just of the opinion that, as Digg editor Joey Cosco, who graduated cum laude, put it, "Latin honors is for nerds."





