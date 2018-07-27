Disney Just Announced The Main Cast For 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

J.J. Abrams' follow-up to "The Last Jedi" — which is being hyped as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga — is set to start filming in a few days, so Disney had to get out ahead of any snooping and confirm at least some of who we'll be seeing in the currently untitled "Star Wars: Episode IX."​ If you don't want to know who is going to be in it, don't keep reading!



The New Gang's (Almost) All Here

Obviously, all the new surviving characters from "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" are coming back for "Episode IX." The big names here are Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico). In addition, we'll see Domhnall Gleeson's wonderfully slimy General Hux, Lupita Nyong'o's feisty barkeep/space pirate Maz Kanata, and Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd as Resistance member Kaydel Ko Connix (the girl sporting those familiar hair buns, you'll recall).

Notably absent from this list are Gwendoline Christie (maybe Captain Phasma's really gone this time?) and Andy Serkis (yeah, Snoke definitely seems dead).





It's Not Just 'Star Wars: The New Class'

Fresh off his origin story detour in "Solo," new Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo will don the hairy Wookie suit again in "Episode IX." He'll be joined by Anthony Daniels' C-3PO, Billy Dee Williams in his already-leaked return as Lando Calrissian, and... Mark Hamill as Luke?

Hamill's return seems like a bit of a spoiler, but it's also not too surprising — what's gonna keep a man capable of projecting his image across the galaxy from coming back as a Force ghost?





Carrie Fisher Will Make A Real Posthumous Appearance

Noting that they'd never "recast, or use a CG character," Leia Organa will be in "Episode IX" thanks to some Carrie Fisher footage saved from the cutting room floor during production on "The Force Awakens."

With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.







Two 'Doctor Who' Cast Members Are Coming To 'Star Wars'

Continuing the long "Star Wars" tradition of casting lots of British folks —Pinewood Studios is in London, after all — actors Naomi Ackie ("Lady Macbeth," 2016) and Richard E. Grant ("Withnail & I") will appear in "Episode IX."

Both actors have had roles on "Doctor Who": Ackie appeared in an episode in the revival's ninth series, and Richard E. Grant played the villain known as The Great Intelligence during Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith's tenure.

Actually, Grant has played the Doctor twice in non-canonical contexts: once in a star-studded Red Nose Day sketch, and again a few years later in a BBC-made animated "Doctor Who" story produced during the show's long absence from television. He's not the only "Star Wars" actor to play the Doctor in a non-canonical appearance: before he was Grand Moff Tarkin, Peter Cushing played the Doctor — er, "Dr. Who" — in a couple cash-in films produced at the height of "Dalekmania."