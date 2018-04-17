Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Piece Of Engine Breaks Window, Causing 'Violent' Depressurization

A Southwest Airlines flight from New York City to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia after a piece of the plane's engine broke off and broke a window on the plane, causing the cabin to "violently depressurize."

According to one passenger's father, a female passenger was partially sucked out of the plane and had to be pulled back in by other passengers.

BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-flight.



The father of a female passenger said she was partially sucked out of the plane, but then pull backed by other passengers, WCAU reports. pic.twitter.com/bl4xRqPWaQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2018

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS News that there was "blood everywhere" on the plane. He posted photos of the blown-out window, and it looks serious:

Passenger Joe Marcus posted a photo of the plane's engine after landing:





Southwest issued a statement confirming the incident, though did not offer more detail:

Statement from Southwest on flight 1380: pic.twitter.com/SlRC594rCy — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) April 17, 2018

Peter Goelz, former Managing Director of the National Transportation Safety Board told CNN that it appeared that "pieces of the internal engine exited the cowling of the engine" and "penetrated into the fuselage," which caused pressure to drop.

CNN aviation analyst explains what could have gone wrong on the Southwest Airlines flight today https://t.co/CyaaNKxFKY — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 17, 2018









