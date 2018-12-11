~ 2 0 0 6 ~ V I B E S ~

Everyone In This Club Loses Their Damn Mind When The Mii Theme Song Comes On

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, especially when it's weaponized by a talented musician/DJ like Shawn Wasabi. We've posted videos of the launchpad virtuoso before, but watching Wasabi work a crowd with just a slight remix of Nintendo's iconic Mii theme is something.

Here's footage from one of his LA shows from over the weekend:

 

It's important to note that Wasabi's not just hitting the "play" button on a laptop here. Every sound you hear is being played with precision through a MIDI pad. Here's what it would look like if you were watching his hands:

 

So spicy.

[Via Coda]

