Everyone In This Club Loses Their Damn Mind When The Mii Theme Song Comes On

Nostalgia is a powerful drug, especially when it's weaponized by a talented musician/DJ like Shawn Wasabi. We've posted videos of the launchpad virtuoso before, but watching Wasabi work a crowd with just a slight remix of Nintendo's iconic Mii theme is something.

Here's footage from one of his LA shows from over the weekend:

Shawn Wasabi in LA was amazing!! 💟💟💟💟💟💟 pic.twitter.com/ExRhMbjpQw — Coda (@CodaPoss) December 9, 2018

It's important to note that Wasabi's not just hitting the "play" button on a laptop here. Every sound you hear is being played with precision through a MIDI pad. Here's what it would look like if you were watching his hands:



So spicy.

[Via Coda]