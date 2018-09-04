EVERY NEW BEGINNING, ETC, ETC

Listen To The Alternate Demo For Semisonic's Classic '90s Hit 'Closing Time'

​Semisonic's undeniable smash hit "Closing Time" turned 20 in March of this year, which makes this as good of a time as any to listen to the jam.

But why listen to the same old version you've heard a million times before when you can check out this rare demo the band posted on their YouTube page:

 Semisonic


First unearthed on Stereogum, the music blog wrote that it is premiering this cut of the track in partnership with Semisonic to promote the reissue of the band's 1998 record, Feeling Strangely Fine. That comes out on October 19.

For the traditionalists out there, here's the original edit of "Closing Time":

 SemisonicVEVO


[via Stereogum]

