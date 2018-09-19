How Often People Around The World See Movies In Theaters Every Year, Mapped

While cinematic attendance is high in the US, it is not the country with the highest number of theater visits per capita in the world.

According to a map made by Reddit user captchalove using data from 2015 and other most recent available years from UNESCO, that honor would go to Iceland. The average Icelander tops the chart with an average of 4.84 times per year, with South Koreans claiming second place (4.66 times) and Singaporeans, third (4.4 times).

One of the noticeable trends the map seems to point to is that English-speaking countries, on average, boast a high theater attendance. Countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand all fall on the more frequent cinema-going end of the spectrum, and people in the US went to see the movies 4.13 times, on average, in 2015.





[Via Reddit]