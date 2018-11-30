A Good Internet Human Pasted Robert Mueller's Face Over Christopher Walken's In 'Weapon Of Choice'

The Mueller investigation is building steam, having secured a cooperation agreement with Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday. Of course, this means that meme-loving Mueller supporters are out in full force online.
[via Chunkled]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
The Mueller investigation is building steam, having secured a cooperation agreement with Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday. Of course, this means that meme-loving Mueller supporters are out in full force online.
[via Chunkled]